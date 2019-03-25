Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
1941 - 2019
Timothy Mark Soster, age 77, of Toledo, passed away at his home under hospice care on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born on November 30, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio to Leo and Dorothy (Kohls) Soster. Tim was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from L.B.A. Custom Printing after 36 years of dedicated service. Tim was a former Commander of American Legion Post #576 before it's closing. He was an avid University Toledo Rocket's fan and supported their sporting events. Tim also took great pride in volunteering his time at the LPGA Tournaments over the years.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon (Hoffman) Soster; daughter, Barbara Soster (Julie Pohorecki); son, Timothy Michael Soster (Mary Kimberly); grandson, Jace Woodbury; nieces, nephews; a host of friends and his best buddy and grand-dog, Max. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dave Soster and sister, Joan Soster.

The family will receive guests on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3-7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the (Disabled American Veterans) D.A.V. or to a hospice organization of the donor's choice in Tim's memory.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019
