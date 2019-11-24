|
|
Timothy Michael Dauer
Timothy Michael Dauer died peacefully in Fruita, CO, on November 14, 2019. Tim was born in Toledo, OH, to Virginia and Edgar Dauer on October 31, 1964. Tim attended Larc Lane School in Toledo where he made many friends. Tim was active in sports through Special Olympics, especially in swimming; winning multiple trophies and awards. After finishing his schooling, Tim worked at Lott Industries Sheltered Workshop on Hill Ave. He enjoyed the work and especially enjoyed his friends who worked there too.
Tim loved following area sports teams, watching games on T.V. and checking the newspaper for results. He was also very fond of band and orchestra music. For years he traveled to competitions of Drum Corps. Teams with other family members. He had favorite teams… but cheered for them all. He loved to imagine himself directing their performances, sometimes standing in the stands doing just that!
In 2003, Tim moved to Fruita, CO, with his mother and sister Judy Dauer to start life afresh. His father, Edgar, had passed away in 1994 in Toledo. Tim, with sister Judy were active in church and other activities in Fruita, definitely enjoying making new friends in Colorado.
Survivors include Tim's sister Judy, CO, sister Becky and family in CA.; cousins Donna in OH and Rick and family in KY. Many friends and family will be grieving. Tim's services will be in Colorado. Memorial contributions in Tim's memory may be made to Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, P.O. Box 298, Sylvania, OH 43560 or to The Special Olympics at SPECIALOLYMPICS.org.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019