Timothy P. Wojnowski, 50, of Point Place, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in his childhood home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 18, 1969 to Thomas and Suzanne (Pawlicki) Wojnowski. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and then went on to join the U.S. Coast Guard and proudly served his country for 25 years. Tim married the love of his life, Tricia A. Wojnowski, on November 3, 1989. Throughout his career in the Coast Guard, he also worked as a volunteer fireman for Washington Twp, Jefferson, and Dollar Bay Fire Departments, as well as, an EMT for South Lorain County Ambulance District.



Tim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, camping, traveling, making (and eating) pierogis, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with the Eagle Riders, and listening to 80's rock music.



Tim is survived by his wife, Tricia; his children, Ashley (Shawn), Courtney, and Nicholas; siblings, Terri and Tom (Michelle); his faithful dogs, Gizmo, Dakota, and Molly; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Mark Scherer; step father-in-law, Gary Schultz; and father-in-law, Charles Rosencrance.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St, Toledo, OH from 2 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. service conducted by the Washington Twp. Fire Department. A funeral service will also be held at the same location on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m.



Memorial donations in Tim's name may be made to . Blood and platelet donations to the American Red Cross are also encouraged. Please share condolences at



Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019