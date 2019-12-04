Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Toledo Sports Center
1516 Starr Ave
1958 - 2019
Timothy Perry Obituary
Timothy Perry

Timothy Perry born July 20, 1958, passed away peacefully at his brother's home on November 25, 2019.

He is survived by his significant other, Tina Harris; his children, Beverly, Brandy, Carrie, Tim, TC and Robert; brothers, Robert Perry (Jeff Taft) and Richard Perry and sister, Helen Perry. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Christine Perry and sister, Lois. He enjoyed fishing with his brother-in-law, Earl Marshall.

A Life Celebration Ceremony to be held at The Toledo Sports Center, 1516 Starr Ave. on December 7, 2019, from 2-5 p.m.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019
