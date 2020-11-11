Timothy Pinney
Timothy Pinney of Sylvania, OH died peacefully at home with family, November 6, 2020 from hepatocellular carcimona. He was born in Toledo to Clarence Pinney & Betty (Pinney) Britt. He married Shari (Marsh) November 11, 1978.
Tim was an avid reader who enjoyed mysteries, trivia, history and even read the entire Bible. He also subscribed to several magazines which he read front to back. He loved sports. As a young man in the 1970s Tim played first base with a men's softball team and played in The Championship of United States Tournament in New York. He was a devoted fan and shareholder of the Green Bay packers, who made annual trips to Green Bay to see them play. He was also a season ticket holder for the Toledo Mud Hens and University of Toledo Football. Many hours were spent sorting and researching coins and he completed a coin collection for each of his nine grandsons. He loved to garden and always planted potatoes so he could watch the excitement of the grandchildren digging them up in the fall. Tim also enjoyed tracing his family's ancestry. At age 16 he started his first job washing dishes at Vans Steak House to help support the family. He spent most of his working years at Ort Tool & Dye in Erie Michigan where he was Manager of Quality Control until he retired March 4, 2016. His favorite times & memories were those spent with his family especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Shari of 42 years; his daughters, Amy Levine of Sylvania, OH, Christie (Ken) Westenkirchner of Holland, OH, Rebecca (Justin) Grigsby of Tallmadge, OH and Danielle (Kevin) Brown of Toledo, OH; ten grandchildren; and three sisters, Lori Redman, Toledo, Ohio, Tammy Plautz, Corpus Christie, Texas, and Cathy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Pinney & Betty (Pinney) Britt; brothers, William, Fred, Claude and Thomas Burton; and sister, Janet Martin.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Wyandot County Humane Society, 9640 County Hwy 30, Sandusky, Ohio 43351. This is where we adopted our dog Lizzie who gave Tim so much joy. You may also consider The American Cancer Society
, or charity of your choice
. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH where the funeral service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ravine Cemetery. COVID precautions will be in place. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Online condolences towww.reebfuneralhome.com