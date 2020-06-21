Timothy R. Hood



Timothy R. Hood, 59, owner of Plastics Unlimited in South Toledo, passed away Wednesday, June 11, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Hood; and mother, Barbara Ann (Taylor) Hood.



As Tim would say, he lived a good life. He always went snowmobiling, boating and hunting with his son Tim Hood II. He also enjoyed many years at the family cottage on Round Lake in Michigan. He had many good friends throughout his life who were very helpful these last few months.



Tim will be greatly missed by his son, Tim Hood II, and his sister, Robin (Mark) Paszczykowski, along with his nieces and nephews.



There will be no funeral services at this time, Tim donated his body to UTMC. There will be a celebration of Tim's life at a later date. The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice for the great care they provided to Tim.





