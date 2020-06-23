(News story) Timothy R. Hood, a Toledo business owner and an Army veteran, died June 11 at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was 59.
He died of cardiac arrest, sister Robin Paszczykowski said.
Mr. Hood owned and operated Plastics Unlimited in South Toledo for about 35 years, from its inception until he got sick earlier this year, at which time his son Tim Hood II took over the business. It makes custom-made plastic items such as boat windshields and fish tanks and lists Imagination Station and Toledo Zoo among its customers.
Mrs. Paszczykowski described the elder Mr. Hood as a self-made man who learned the skills of running his business when he previously worked in the plastics business for someone else, for several years, also in Toledo.
"He was very excited about the business. My dad touched a lot of people. He cared about his customers. Customers we Number One for him. ... We could make anything [plastic]. You name it - we did it," his son said, adding that he helped his father with the business.
"[And] he was a good businessman as far as getting the job done on time and correctly," Mrs. Paszczykowski said.
He was also a giving person and had a lot of friends, she said.
Mr. Hood was born Jan. 8, 1961 in Toledo to Barbara and Robert Hood.
In 1979, he graduated from Bowsher High School, where he was in the marching band, and later was a clerk in the Army until he was honorably discharged.
After his discharge, he returned to Toledo to work for a plastics business for a few years before opening his own operation when he was about 24 years old, his son said.
In his free time, Mr. Hood enjoyed snowmobiling and boating. He also liked to hunt, especially when staying at his family cottage on Round Lake in Lenawee County.
Said his son when asked whether his father was a member of any hunting or boating clubs: "My dad was the club. People loved hanging out with him. ... I can't even count how many."
Surviving are his son, Tim Hood II, and his sister, Robin Paszczykowski.
Mr. Hood donated his body to University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 23, 2020.