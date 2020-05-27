Timothy William Brumley
1988 - 2020
Timothy William Brumley

02/12/1988 - 05/18/2020

Timothy William Brumley, age 32, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born February 12, 1988 in Toledo, OH. Tim enjoyed walking his dog, playing poker, and especially spending time with his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He had a big smile and an even bigger heart, never forgetting to say "I love you".

Tim is survived by his mother, Debra Brumley (Allen); father, Michael; girlfriend, Erica; brothers, Mike (Amy) and Aaron (Sara); many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles; "other moms", Patti and Judy; father figure, Tony; and canine companion, Rocki. He was preceded in death by grandma, Betty Brown and cousins, Devin and Josh.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangement are entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home.

"We miss you and love you and you will be forever within our hearts." Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
