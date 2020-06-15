(News story) Tempie Ruth McConnell, a longtime Toledo Public Schools educator and guidance counselor, died at her home on June 9 of complications from breast cancer. She was 76.
She was diagnosed in 2014.
"She endured as long as she could," her husband, retired Toledo Municipal Court Judge C. Allen McConnell, Sr., said.
The couple met as undergraduate students at Bluefield State College in West Virginia, which they both graduated from in 1966. They were married on May 27, 1965, and celebrated their 55th anniversary this year.
Judge McConnell said he was drawn to her upon his arrival on campus after getting to know her and her "very even personality."
"She was the blessing of my life," he said.
Mrs. McConnell was inspired to pursue a career in education by one of her mentors, a former high school teacher she admired.
Judge McConnell said he was impressed how many of his wife's former students "commented how they loved her" when they came upon her in public.
"She was just, in my opinion, a wonderful lady," he said. "She was a Christian lady who lived in accordance with her beliefs. She would give of herself, and help anyone she could."
Born May 2, 1944 in Hampton, Ga., Mrs. McConnell grew up in Bluefield, W.Va.
Though she didn't meet him until college, her future husband grew up just outside the Bluefield area.
She was the daughter of a minister, and a graduate of Park Central High School.
Her undergraduate degree was in business education. She later earned two masters degrees from the University of Toledo, one in education and one in guidance counseling.
Mrs. McConnell taught at Crittenton Girls School, Libbey High School, and Rogers High School.
She served in administration at Macomber High School, Byrnedale Junior High School, and Woodward High School. The last stop in her career was at Scott High School, where she served as a crisis counselor.
She retired from Toledo Public Schools in 1998.
"She was a person of Christian beliefs," the judge said, adding that she was an avid reader and learned to play golf later in life.
Mrs. McConnell had been a member of First Church of God since 1968. She served as a deaconess, Sunday School superintendent, co-pastor of Light of the World congregation, and in other roles.
She served on local boards, including those governing the YWCA of Northwest Ohio, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio, and the Toledo Botanical Gardens.
Survivors include her husband, Judge C. Allen McConnell, Sr.; son C. Allen McConnell, Jr.; daughter, Karyn McConnell; her mother, Lillie Ruth Turner; brothers Brady Turner and Lester Turner; sisters Leila Latta, Ruby Gaylord, Dorothy Partridge, Susie Turner, and Janet Parks, and two grandchildren, among others.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home chapel, 572 Nebraska Ave., Toledo. The family is planning a private funeral service.
This is a news story by Tom Henry. Contact him at thenry@theblade.com or 419-724-6079.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 15, 2020.