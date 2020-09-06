Tina L. ValentTina L. Valent of Toledo, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2020. Tina was born in Beaver, Pennsylvania and had resided in Toledo, Ohio for the past twenty years. Tina was born on December 24, 1970. She was 49 years young. Tina had a passion for retail, where she worked for most of her life. Tina had a great love for nature, music, reading, scary movies and most of all spending time with her family. She had a very kind, fun loving, caring personality. Tina had unconditional love for her five children, five grandchildren and husband.Tina is survived by her husband and best friend, Stephan Valent; her children, Amber George (Joel), Amanda Palmer (Garrett) Joshua Weymers, Abigail Powell (Cody) and Audrey Weymers; step-son, Stephan Valent; her five grandchildren, Buddy, Owen, Cora, Reagan and Rowen; mother, Janet Lash; Tina's in-laws, father and mother-in-law, Stephan and Norma Valent; sisters, Tammi Cimmento and Terri Ruffner; and brother, Eric Lash; niece, Meghan; and nephews, Ricky, Jimmy and Bryan. Tina was preceded in death by her grandmother, Velma Anderton.A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday September 10, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615.