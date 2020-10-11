1/1
Tina M. Busdiecker
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina M. Busdiecker

Sept. 2, 1963 - Oct. 6, 2020

Always with an infectious smile on her face, and following a long battle with cancer, Tina M. Busdiecker, age 57, of Woodville, OH passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Her family was by her side at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born in Fremont, OH, on September 2, 1963 to Robert S. and Joyce A. (Clymer) Sears. She found love a second time around, and on January 1, 2017 she married William H. Busdiecker Jr., at Woodville United Methodist Church.

Following graduation from high school, Tina went on to receive her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Toledo, graduating magna cum laude. She worked in business administration and finance, which included: Finance and Office Manager of Northwest Surgical Specialists, Vice President of Fremont Memorial Hospital, Director of Patient Financial Services at St. Vincent Medical Center, and Manager of WebMD ExpressBill, just to name a few. She had a great passion for her horses, especially her appaloosas, and showed them competitively. Tina proved to be a fierce competitor and routinely returned home with a car full of trophies and awards. She was a member of the Tri-State Rodeo Association, the Appaloosa Horse Club and Woodville United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, William; Tina is survived by her brother, Robert (Kelly) Sears of Fremont; and sister, Bonnie Sears (Brian Minich) of Lindsey. Step-daughters, Wendy Knapp of Walbridge and Julie (Greg) Plantz of Woodville. She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Richard of 21 years.

Following a family service, Tina will be laid to rest at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore. Officiating will be Rev. Kent Winkler. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The Healing Barn. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com

www.marshfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 10, 2020
I never met her but she sounds like a wonderful person. Billy, I'm sorry for your loss...Prayers.....
JAMES E BISCHOFF
October 11, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
October 7, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved