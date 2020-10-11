Tina M. Busdiecker
Sept. 2, 1963 - Oct. 6, 2020
Always with an infectious smile on her face, and following a long battle with cancer, Tina M. Busdiecker, age 57, of Woodville, OH passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Her family was by her side at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born in Fremont, OH, on September 2, 1963 to Robert S. and Joyce A. (Clymer) Sears. She found love a second time around, and on January 1, 2017 she married William H. Busdiecker Jr., at Woodville United Methodist Church.
Following graduation from high school, Tina went on to receive her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Toledo, graduating magna cum laude. She worked in business administration and finance, which included: Finance and Office Manager of Northwest Surgical Specialists, Vice President of Fremont Memorial Hospital, Director of Patient Financial Services at St. Vincent Medical Center, and Manager of WebMD ExpressBill, just to name a few. She had a great passion for her horses, especially her appaloosas, and showed them competitively. Tina proved to be a fierce competitor and routinely returned home with a car full of trophies and awards. She was a member of the Tri-State Rodeo Association, the Appaloosa Horse Club and Woodville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, William; Tina is survived by her brother, Robert (Kelly) Sears of Fremont; and sister, Bonnie Sears (Brian Minich) of Lindsey. Step-daughters, Wendy Knapp of Walbridge and Julie (Greg) Plantz of Woodville. She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Richard of 21 years.
Following a family service, Tina will be laid to rest at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore. Officiating will be Rev. Kent Winkler. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The Healing Barn. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com