Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Tina M. Goulet


Tina M. Goulet Obituary
Tina M. Goulet

Tina M. Goulet, 58, passed away Saturday March 30, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born March 4, 1961 in Toledo to Bennie R. and Shirley M. (Thesenvitz) Bruce.

Tina is survived by her children, Melissa Goulet and Ricky Goulet; three brothers; two sisters; ex-husband and dear friend, Rick Goulet; and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and two sisters.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 12 p.m.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Apr. 3, 2019
