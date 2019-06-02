Tina Wipf



Tina Wipf, age 55, of Maumee, Ohio passed away Thursday May 23, 2019. Tina was born on July 5, 1963 in Jamestown, NY to the late Daniel and the late Thelma (Miller) Wipf. In addition to her parents, Tina was preceded in death by her daughter, Ivy Wipf and brother Gerald Wipf.



She is survived by her Partner of 32 years, William Howland; her daughter Leah (Jeffrey) Young; grandson Camden Granville; and brothers Thomas Wipf and Douglas Wipf.She graduated from High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and attended The University of Toledo and Owens Technical College. Her occupations were CAD Designer, R&D Technician, and Manufacturing Engineer.Family and Friends can pay their respects at a memorial service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Habegger Funeral Services, 2001 Consaul St., Toledo, Ohio 43605. The Family requests that donations in Tina's name be made to the Salvation Army. Habegger Funeral Services is honored to serve Tina's family. We invite you to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.habeggerfuneralservices.com.





Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019