Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
T.J. Reynolds


1969 - 2019
T.J. Reynolds Obituary
T.J. Reynolds

T.J. Reynolds, age 49, of Toledo, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born in Fort Bragg, NC. On September 18, 1969. He was employed by The Anderson's company in production for 31 years. T.J. married his loving wife, Sherry (Lucas) on October 9, 1992. He enjoyed football and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Oakland Raiders fan. He also loved classic cars and NASCAR.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sherry Reynolds; son, A.J. Reynolds; parents, Margaret (Robert) Thompson; siblings, Ricardo Rodriguez and Rebecca Reynolds; step-siblings, Douglas (Tracy) Thompson and Laura Thompson; and furry friend, Skip.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 pm. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121). Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Please be casual and wear your favorite football gear. Memorials may be directed to Walbridge VFW #9963. Online condolences to T.J.'s family may be left at:

www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
