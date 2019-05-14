Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Best
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd A. Best


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Todd A. Best Obituary
Todd A. Best

Todd A. Best, 63, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away, Sunday, May 12, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 2, 1955 to Charles and Eileen (George) Best. He graduated from Bowsher High School and then worked as a Truck Driver for various companies. He was proud to have owned his 1962 Harley Davidson. He was also Vice President of the Clansmen MC. What Todd was most passionate about was music and his band, Blue Attitude.

Surviving is his wife Julie; son, Joseph; daughter, Jennifer; brother, Charlie (Michelle); sister, Sharon (Tom) Lau; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Carol.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616 on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2-8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 am.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now