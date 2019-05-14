Todd A. Best



Todd A. Best, 63, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away, Sunday, May 12, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 2, 1955 to Charles and Eileen (George) Best. He graduated from Bowsher High School and then worked as a Truck Driver for various companies. He was proud to have owned his 1962 Harley Davidson. He was also Vice President of the Clansmen MC. What Todd was most passionate about was music and his band, Blue Attitude.



Surviving is his wife Julie; son, Joseph; daughter, Jennifer; brother, Charlie (Michelle); sister, Sharon (Tom) Lau; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Carol.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616 on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2-8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 am.



Published in The Blade from May 14 to May 15, 2019