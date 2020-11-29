1/1
Todd A. Langel
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TODD A. LANGEL

9/19/1951 - 11/24/2020

Todd A. Langel, 69, of Toledo, passed away on November 24, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1951 to Francis and Arlene (Klempner) Langel in Toledo. Todd worked as a drywaller for over 40 dedicated years. He loved music, playing the guitar, and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR.

Todd was preceded in death by his father. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 40 years, Susan (Nichols); his mother, Arlene; sister, Kimberly (George) Miller; niece, Michelle Warner and Kelly Korb (deceased); nephews, Jim Warner, James Miller; great nieces and nephews; dear friends, Joseph Smith and family; and extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service for Todd will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Cherry Street Mission.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved