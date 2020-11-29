TODD A. LANGEL
9/19/1951 - 11/24/2020
Todd A. Langel, 69, of Toledo, passed away on November 24, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1951 to Francis and Arlene (Klempner) Langel in Toledo. Todd worked as a drywaller for over 40 dedicated years. He loved music, playing the guitar, and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR.
Todd was preceded in death by his father. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 40 years, Susan (Nichols); his mother, Arlene; sister, Kimberly (George) Miller; niece, Michelle Warner and Kelly Korb (deceased); nephews, Jim Warner, James Miller; great nieces and nephews; dear friends, Joseph Smith and family; and extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service for Todd will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Cherry Street Mission.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com
