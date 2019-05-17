Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Dryden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd B. Dryden


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Todd B. Dryden Obituary
Todd B. Dryden

Todd Dryden, 65, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born in Toledo, OH, on October 21, 1953, to Earl and Arlene Dryden. Todd was a 1972 graduate of Start High School.

He was employed as a fork lift driver at Fiat Chrysler, retiring in 2003, after 30 years. Todd enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on Nettles Lake.

He is survived by his sisters, Jill (John) Howard of Aguanga, CA and Chris (Vincent) Long, of Toledo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Arlene, brothers, Eric and Reed Dryden. Todd will be sadly missed by all.

Friends are invited to visit on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:30 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences for Todd may be sent at www.ansberg-west.com

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now