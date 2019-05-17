Todd B. Dryden



Todd Dryden, 65, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born in Toledo, OH, on October 21, 1953, to Earl and Arlene Dryden. Todd was a 1972 graduate of Start High School.



He was employed as a fork lift driver at Fiat Chrysler, retiring in 2003, after 30 years. Todd enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on Nettles Lake.



He is survived by his sisters, Jill (John) Howard of Aguanga, CA and Chris (Vincent) Long, of Toledo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Arlene, brothers, Eric and Reed Dryden. Todd will be sadly missed by all.



Friends are invited to visit on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:30 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Published in The Blade on May 17, 2019