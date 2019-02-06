Todd D. Honsberger



Todd D. Honsberger, from Toledo Ohio, was born on March 26, 1987. He went home to be with the Lord on February, 2nd 2019. Todd lit up every room he walked into and had a laugh that was so contagious you couldn't help but laugh with him. Todd was a mechanic and loved working on cars as well as spending time with his family. He loved camping, cooking, and especially loved worshipping the Lord. He had the biggest heart and would help anyone in need.



He is survived by his loving wife Ashley Honsberger; Children, Logan and Josslyn; Parents, Angie (Glenn) Goodnight, Todd A. Honsberger; Siblings Krystal (Elmer), Chelsea (David), Matthew, Lacey (Cody), Lexie (Sur); Grandmother Carole Lairmore, and nieces and nephews: Kyra, EJ, Ely, Karley; Phoenix; Grayson and Ariella.



Preceded in death by Grandparents Dana and Doris McKown, Robert Honsberger, and James Lairmore.



On February 9th at 10:00am a short service will be held at The Rock, 4058 Starr Ave. Oregon, Ohio



