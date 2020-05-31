Todd "Langer" D. LangTodd "Langer" D. Lang, 51, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family after battling cancer. He was born on December 17, 1968 to William 'Bill" and Dorothy (Yarbrough) Lang in Midland, MI. Todd married Nikki Heiniger on August 31, 2001 after meeting in Arizona. They have a beautiful 13 year old daughter Lily.Todd graduated from Midland High School. He worked at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter for 20 years as a maintenance manager being involved in many different areas. He loved the Sylvania community, was known as "a fixture in Sylvania" and was a proud advocate for Sylvania Youth Hockey. Todd loved watching all sports especially Michigan State University and Detroit Red Wings and enjoyed playing hockey, golf, soccer, tennis and basketball to name a few.After work, Todd would care for their daughter by helping her with her homework, preparing dinner and tucking her in bed because Nikki worked evenings at Ventura's Mexican Restaurant. He was truly a selfless guy who would give you his shirt off his back. He spent much of his time helping others and caring for the elderly in his neighborhood. He was loved and admired by all who knew him.Todd is survived by his loving wife, Nikki; daughter, Lily; sisters, Rhonda (Barry) Siegers, Kimberly Aimone, Patricia (Steve Hall) Lang, Amy (Larry Bradshaw) Lang; brother, Rusty (Lorena) Bodnar; mother-in-law, Joan Haugh; father-in-law, John (Jacquie) Heiniger, step father-in-law, John Haugh; sisters-in-law, Karen Lang, Holly Young; brother-in-law, Jeff Heiniger; former sister-in-law, Sue Heiniger; and several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Chris Lang.Todd was happy to have the celebration of his life that he wanted, by being surrounded by his family and friends right before his passing.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to KOACARECAMPS, c/o Budd Tifft, 3570 King Road, Toledo, OH 43617 and Mike Greeder Foundation, c/o Treasurer Mike Mankowski, Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, 7060 Sylvania, OH 43560. Online condolences to