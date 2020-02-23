|
|
Todd James Cramer
A gentle soul was born February 23, 1984 and his spirit departed this Earthly life and entered heavenly life on February 15, 2020.
Todd had an immense love for science and animals - so much that he decided to pursue a degree in Marine Science. Upon graduating from high school he began his studies at Ohio University. After taking a microbiology class related to his marine science degree, he fell in love with the world of microbes and decided to transfer to Bowling Green State University to further his studies. Todd graduated with a bachelor's degree in Bio-Chemistry and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Microbiology at BGSU. He loved to learn! After working in research at the University of Toledo, Todd decided to continue his education and obtained a second Master's Degree at the University of Vermont in Micro-Molecular Genetics. Todd then moved to Boston, securing his dream job of working in research at MIT.
Surviving Todd are his parents, Paul and Deborah Cramer; sister, Ashley (Ryan) Potts; and nephews, Tanner and Cameron Potts. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, and cousins who absolutely adored him. Rest in peace "Buddy Buster". Preceding Todd in death were his paternal grandparents, Paul and Evelyn Cramer; maternal grandparents, Dr. James and Patricia Farkas; and uncle, James Cramer.
Services for Todd will be private.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020