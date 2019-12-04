Home

Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Resources
Todd M. Byczynski


1968 - 2019
Todd M. Byczynski Obituary
Todd M Byczynski

Todd Byczynski, age 51, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Todd was born on March 21, 1968 in Toledo to Stanley and Mary Byczynski. He graduated from Bowsher High School in 1987 and worked 23 years at Toledo Machining in Perrysburg as a Millwright. Todd had a great love for his children, his Harley, and Steelers Football. He was a hardworking man with a heart of gold who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Todd is survived by his loving parents, Stanley and Mary Byczynski; children, Jacob and Nicole Byczynski; brothers, Mark and Scott Byczynski; sisters, Julie and Robin Byczynski, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

Visitation will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43614 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Final disposition will be private for the family.

walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019
