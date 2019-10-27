|
|
Todd Owen Dotson
Todd Owen Dotson, 68, of Whitehouse passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on August 8, 1951 to Donald and Ethel (Hose) Dotson.
Surviving is his son, Brian (Kelly) Dotson; and grandchildren, Maely, Owen and Stella.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 10926 Maumee St, Whitehouse, OH 43571, where a Memorial Service will begin immediately following.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019