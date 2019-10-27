The Blade Obituaries
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
10926 Maumee St
Whitehouse, OH
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
10926 Maumee St
Whitehouse, OH
Todd Owen Dotson


1951 - 2019
Todd Owen Dotson Obituary
Todd Owen Dotson

Todd Owen Dotson, 68, of Whitehouse passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on August 8, 1951 to Donald and Ethel (Hose) Dotson.

Surviving is his son, Brian (Kelly) Dotson; and grandchildren, Maely, Owen and Stella.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 10926 Maumee St, Whitehouse, OH 43571, where a Memorial Service will begin immediately following.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
