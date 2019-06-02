Home

Todd Thomas Smith


Todd Thomas Smith Obituary
Todd Thomas Smith

Todd Thomas Smith, 52, passed away May 27th, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after a decade's long struggle to overcome addiction. He was born April 23rd, 1967 to Kathleen (Sedlak) and P. Clifford Smith. Todd graduated from Waite High School, class of 1985, and he enjoyed power-lifting. He was a semi driver for various companies throughout his career.

Todd is survived by loved one, Connie Tilson; Son, Canyon Smith; parents, Kathy and John Hatfield; brother, Shane (Lisa) Smith; nephews, Dylan and Hayden Smith; niece, Katie Smith, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by son, Canen J. Smith; brother, Cliff Smith and grandparents.

Services will be private and a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. The family would like to thank all of you who have supported us on this long, painful journey and especially those of you from the Zepf Center, AA, and NA, who meant so much to him.

Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019
