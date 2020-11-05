Tofe HadeedOn Sunday, November 1, 2020, Tofe Hadeed, dedicated son, brother, husband and father, went into the loving arms of his savior Jesus Christ at the age of 90.Tofe was born on February 14, 1930 in Toledo, OH to Samuel and Julia Hadeed. He was a first generation American of Lebanese immigrant parents. He served in the Army National Guard as a radio operator during the time of the Korean War.In 1961, he married Barbara Ann Shaw and they raised four children together. They were very involved in St. Clement Church. After her death in 1984, Tofe was active in the Widow and Widowers Group of Toledo, The Full Gospel Business Men's Association and the Forever Young Woodley Seniors Group. Tofe was a hard working, dedicated, larger than life man who loved telling a good joke. He also enjoyed business and had many ventures in the city he loved. Tofe had the great privilege of never being isolated during the covid shutdown and passed peacefully at home.Tofe was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; both brothers; and numerous friends. He is survived by his four children, Thomas (Carolyn) Hadeed, Theresa (Doug) Marsh, Lisa (Clint) Scruggs, and David (Rose) Hadeed; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) from 2:00 p.m. until the time of memorial services and sharing of memories at 4:00 p.m. Per the State of Ohio mandate, facial coverings and social distancing are required. Interment at Calvary Cemetery will be private.Donations can be made to ProMedica Hospice. The family requests no flowers but would appreciate your sharing memories of their father on his page at