1/1
Tofe Hadeed
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tofe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tofe Hadeed

On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Tofe Hadeed, dedicated son, brother, husband and father, went into the loving arms of his savior Jesus Christ at the age of 90.

Tofe was born on February 14, 1930 in Toledo, OH to Samuel and Julia Hadeed. He was a first generation American of Lebanese immigrant parents. He served in the Army National Guard as a radio operator during the time of the Korean War.

In 1961, he married Barbara Ann Shaw and they raised four children together. They were very involved in St. Clement Church. After her death in 1984, Tofe was active in the Widow and Widowers Group of Toledo, The Full Gospel Business Men's Association and the Forever Young Woodley Seniors Group. Tofe was a hard working, dedicated, larger than life man who loved telling a good joke. He also enjoyed business and had many ventures in the city he loved. Tofe had the great privilege of never being isolated during the covid shutdown and passed peacefully at home.

Tofe was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; both brothers; and numerous friends. He is survived by his four children, Thomas (Carolyn) Hadeed, Theresa (Doug) Marsh, Lisa (Clint) Scruggs, and David (Rose) Hadeed; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) from 2:00 p.m. until the time of memorial services and sharing of memories at 4:00 p.m. Per the State of Ohio mandate, facial coverings and social distancing are required. Interment at Calvary Cemetery will be private.

Donations can be made to ProMedica Hospice. The family requests no flowers but would appreciate your sharing memories of their father on his page at

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved