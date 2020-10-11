Tom Moy
03/22/1940 - 03/26/2020
Tom Moy age 80 of Point Place, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1940 to Laverre "Tim" and Virginia (Rossi) Moy and raised in Sylvania Township. Tom was a 1958 graduate of Burnham High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy active/reserve for 20 years.
Tom was a member of Ottawa River Yacht Club where he served as Commodore in 1994 and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was active in ORYC Breakfast Club, and ORKA, Inc. (Ottawa River Kleanup Association).
Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Linda (Lotus) Moy; daughter, Heather; son, Page; brother, Donny Moy; grandchildren, Erica, Amber, Jimmy, Lauren and 9 great-grandchildren. As Tom would say.. "Who are all these people!" In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Moy.
Tom's wish was to have a party with those who knew and remembered him. We gather to Break Bread, lift a glass to our loss and to his next adventure as he turns the corner looking for his "girt girls" and something to gripe about. Tom's family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Ottawa River Yacht Club, 5844 Edgewater Dr, Toledo, OH 43611. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
When Tom was being surly and told to be nice, his response would always be.. "Who says I have to be nice". Bless those who took the time to shake his hand, have a word and a beer even when he was being "Mr. Crotchety."