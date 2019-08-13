|
Tommie Gordon Smith
Tommie Gordon Smith, age 87, of Toledo, OH passed away August 10, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was born June 28, 1932 in Red Boiling Springs, TN to Ray and Moline (Davis) Smith. Tommie was employed with General Mills for many years, retiring in 1992.
Tommie is survived by his wife, Shirley R. Smith; children, Jeffery (Carole) Smith, Luan (Ernest) Clifton; grandchildren, Ryan (Shayna) Smith, Tyler Smith, Sylvan (Chris) Kirk and Adrienne (Chris Scholl) Clifton; great grandchildren, Anastasia, Evelyn, Avery, Emmett; cousin Peggy Jean and Roger Allen. In addition to his parents, Tommie was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Smith in 2000.
The family will receive guests Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019