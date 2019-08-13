Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommie Gordon Smith


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommie Gordon Smith Obituary
Tommie Gordon Smith

Tommie Gordon Smith, age 87, of Toledo, OH passed away August 10, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was born June 28, 1932 in Red Boiling Springs, TN to Ray and Moline (Davis) Smith. Tommie was employed with General Mills for many years, retiring in 1992.

Tommie is survived by his wife, Shirley R. Smith; children, Jeffery (Carole) Smith, Luan (Ernest) Clifton; grandchildren, Ryan (Shayna) Smith, Tyler Smith, Sylvan (Chris) Kirk and Adrienne (Chris Scholl) Clifton; great grandchildren, Anastasia, Evelyn, Avery, Emmett; cousin Peggy Jean and Roger Allen. In addition to his parents, Tommie was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Smith in 2000.

The family will receive guests Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

To leave a special message for Tommie's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now