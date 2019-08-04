|
|
Tommie "Uncle Tommie" Robinson
Tommie O'Dell Robinson, 78, passed away on July 31, 2019. Tommie was a devoted father, loving husband, brother, and a wonderful uncle to his many nieces and nephews. His family and friends will miss his sharp sense of humor and caring nature.
Visitation will be held on August 5, from 4-6pm. Funeral Service will take place on August 6, at 1pm, preceded by Wake at 12 noon. All services to take place at The House of Day.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019