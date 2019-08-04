Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Tommie "Uncle Tommie" Robinson

Tommie "Uncle Tommie" Robinson

Tommie O'Dell Robinson, 78, passed away on July 31, 2019. Tommie was a devoted father, loving husband, brother, and a wonderful uncle to his many nieces and nephews. His family and friends will miss his sharp sense of humor and caring nature.

Visitation will be held on August 5, from 4-6pm. Funeral Service will take place on August 6, at 1pm, preceded by Wake at 12 noon. All services to take place at The House of Day.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
