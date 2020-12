Tommy HasemeyerTommy Hasemeyer, 73, of Toledo passed away suddenly on December 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Harold Hasemeyer and Dorothy (Girard) Hasemeyer. He is survived by his sister, Diane Loving; brothers, Paul (Karen) Hasemeyer, Larry (Billi) Hasemeyer and Mark (Jean) Hasemeyer. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Tommy will be deeply missed by all.Tommy's joy in life was to listen to music often while singing along. His favorite song was "Amazing Grace." Tommy was a resident of Conteh Home services for the last several years. We are grateful for the excellent care he received from them.Services will be Private. Online condolences: