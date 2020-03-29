|
|
Tonee (Wallace) Bowsher
Tonee (Wallace) Bowsher passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic following a sudden illness. Her husband, Larry Bowsher, was by her side as he has been since their marriage on November 19, 1971.
She was born December 11, 1944 In Hattiesburg, Mississippi to James and Margaret (Penn) Wallace. She graduated from Devilbiss High School and four years later from The University of Toledo where she earned a Bachelor of Education degree. Tonee taught 4th grade for over 30 years until she formally retired in 2000. She received the Menominee Educator of the Year Award in 1985 for her innovative teaching methods. She was also one of the founders of the Menominee Animal Shelter and continued to be involved in fundraising. To this day it remains a "no-kill" shelter and has saved well over 25,000 animals.
In addition to her parents, her younger sister Penee O'Leary and nephew Terry Lewis preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband and nieces and nephews; Patty Sopko, Kathy (Rick) Thompson, Jerry Bowsher, Tom Bowsher, Kristen (Kevin Spetz) Bowsher, Richard Alden and Corey Eggers.
A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Hanson-Onion-Martell Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations to the Menominee Animal Shelter, N184 Haggerson Ct., Menominee, MI 49858. A scholarship will also be established in Tonee's honor.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020