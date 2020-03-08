Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Toni-Lynn Ferrari


1951 - 2020
Toni-Lynn Ferrari Obituary
Toni-lynn Ferrari

Toni-lynn Ferrari, of Toledo, Ohio left us to be our angel on March 3, 2020 from Point Place Ohio. Toni-lynn was born in Toledo on September 8, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony & Ethel Ferrari and her oldest brother, Robert (Tort) Ferrari.

Toni-lynn was a graduate of Woodward High School. She was employed with Food Town Supermarkets for many years. Toni-lynn's hobbies included gardening, sewing and being around the water. Toni-lynn was known for her infectious laugh, helping hands, kind heart & her passion for children.

Toni-lynn is survived by her children Lauri-lynn Kambas-Perez & husband Anthony Perez, Ryan Kambas & Fiance' Amanda Pitzen, Jeffrey Leestma, Jr. & Fiance' Tylor Brown, Bradley Leestma & Fiance' Christine Sochaki. Toni-lynn had three grandchildren that she adored: Rylee, Tommy and Violet Leestma. Toni-lynn is also survived by her brother Thomas Ferrari, his wife Margaret Ferrari and their three sons, Tony, Mike & Mark.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., where Rev. Larry Legakis will recite Trisagion prayers at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the donor's favorite children's charity. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
