Toni-lynn Ferrari
Toni-lynn Ferrari, of Toledo, Ohio left us to be our angel on March 3, 2020 from Point Place Ohio. Toni-lynn was born in Toledo on September 8, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony & Ethel Ferrari and her oldest brother, Robert (Tort) Ferrari.
Toni-lynn was a graduate of Woodward High School. She was employed with Food Town Supermarkets for many years. Toni-lynn's hobbies included gardening, sewing and being around the water. Toni-lynn was known for her infectious laugh, helping hands, kind heart & her passion for children.
Toni-lynn is survived by her children Lauri-lynn Kambas-Perez & husband Anthony Perez, Ryan Kambas & Fiance' Amanda Pitzen, Jeffrey Leestma, Jr. & Fiance' Tylor Brown, Bradley Leestma & Fiance' Christine Sochaki. Toni-lynn had three grandchildren that she adored: Rylee, Tommy and Violet Leestma. Toni-lynn is also survived by her brother Thomas Ferrari, his wife Margaret Ferrari and their three sons, Tony, Mike & Mark.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., where Rev. Larry Legakis will recite Trisagion prayers at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the donor's favorite children's charity. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020