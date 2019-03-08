Toni Turner



On the morning of March 2, 2019 Toni Turner of Wilmington Island went to be with our Lord.



Toni was born in Toledo, Ohio to Jerome and Judith Turner who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents. She will be missed by her beloved son, Preston, siblings Jennifer Wysowaty, Sherrie (Brian) Wichman-McDowell, Jeff Turner, nieces, nephews, cousins, her husky, Michal, and her Tybrisa family.



She enjoyed gardening, reading, and cooking. She had an infectious laugh that brought joy to to all. She treasured time spent with family and friends and making Tybee Island everyone's happy place.



Special thanks to the Stillings family, her Tybrisa family, the staff at Memorial Health and Compassus for the care and comfort they provided.



A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2019