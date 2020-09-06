Tonie Rhee Hayes



Tonie Rhee Hayes, affectionately known as "Grammy", age 68, of Toledo, passed away on September 2, 2020 at Promedica Toledo Hospital. Tonie was born on November 13, 1951 in Halls, TN to Ivey Jones and James Parker. She had a busy, happy life as a wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, and friend.



She symbolized her dedication to Jehovah on October 28, 1973 and was a faithful member of West Central and West congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses. As a Regular Pioneer (full-time minister) for over 40 years, nothing brought her more joy than expressing her faith and love for the Bible to all who would listen. She will be fondly remembered for her love for Jehovah, zealous preaching, and teaching ability.



Tonie married the love of her life, James Hayes, on January 31, 1971 and they were happily married for over 49 years. She often expressed that he was her "best friend" and they cherished spending time together. They were a perfect team and a beautiful example of love, friendship, and marriage.



She loved spending time with friends and family, especially having them over for a meal. Good food, lively conversation, and lots of laughter were her specialties. She also enjoyed traveling, shopping, cooking, and watching basketball.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Steve Jones.



She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, James; daughters, Carole Horn and Candace Sims; brothers, Larry Jones and David (Pearl) Clark; sister LaBrenda Clark; special cousin, who was like a sister, Anna (Clifford) Glynn; grandchildren, Kenton Anderson, Kelsey Horn, and Timothy Sims, 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and close family friends.





