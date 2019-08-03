Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Tony Burnett, 70, of Sylvania, passed away Friday, August 2nd, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Tony was born in Kenvir, KY, a mining town, to parents Clarence Howard & Audrey Burnett. He grew up on the east side of Toledo, raised by his mother Audrey & step-father James Gascal & attended Raymer Elementary; he graduated from Macomber HS '66 and attended the University of Toledo. On May 27th, 1968 he married Linda Scott & they shared 51 joyful years together and raised their four sons in Sylvania.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda & four sons: Tony Burnett Jr, wife Cheri, grandchildren Molly, Kari, & Andrew; Corey Burnett, wife Brittany, grandchildren Noah, Madilyn, Rachel, & Leah; Jamey Burnett; Casey Burnett, wife Emily, also survived by his brother C.H. Burnett & sister Teresa Gascal Nounou

In 1974 Tony started C & T Plumbing, Inc., working primarily new construction & service work. Tony retired in 2016 after 42 years of plumbing work in Lucas and Wood County.

Tony's life was centered on his family and faith. He will be remembered for his love of sailing, canoeing, hiking, YouTube, his humor, stories, & his love for his grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio on Sunday, August 4th from 4-8:00 pm. The funeral service will be Monday, August 5th at Olivet Lutheran Church at 10:30 am.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019
