Tracie Dawn Lusher
1968 - 2020
Tracie Dawn Lusher

Tracie Dawn Lusher, age 51, of Toledo, OH was called home on Monday, June 15, 2020. Tracie was born on August 24, 1968 to Katherine Hassen and William Spray.

She is survived by her children, Justin (Megan) Lusher and Alexandria Walton; her mother, Katherine Hassen; brothers, James (Britnie) Hassen Jr. and Chris (Angela) Spray; grandchildren, Adrina Woodward, Braden, Landen and Natalie Lusher; and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William Spray; and stepfather, James Hassen Sr.

Family and friends were important to Tracie's life and can be received on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home at 3329 Grayling Place, Toledo, OH 43623 at 1:00 p.m. In loving memory of Tracie Dawn Lusher, you will be missed.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
