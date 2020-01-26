Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Tracy K. Mueller


1973 - 2020
Tracy K. Mueller Obituary
Tracy K. Mueller

Tracy K. Mueller, age 46, of Luna Pier, passed away January 22, 2020. Tracy was born July 9, 1973, in Newport, KY, to Terry and Jett (Matteson) Mueller. Tracy was an avid reader and enjoyed writing poetry.

She is survived by her parents, Terry J. and Jett A. Mueller; brother, Jay Mueller; step daughter, Amanda Bonds; nephew, Ziggy J. Mueller and niece, Zia I. Mueller.

The family will receive guests Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 3:00 pm. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations are suggested to Luna Pier Volunteer Fire Department, in Tracy's memory.

To leave a special message for Tracy's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
