East Toledo Baptist Church
807 E Broadway St
Toledo, OH 43605
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
East Toledo Baptist Church
corner of East Broadway and Navarre
Tracy Lee McNutt


1980 - 2019
Tracy Lee McNutt Obituary
Tracy Lee McNutt

Tracy Lee McNutt, 39, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home. He was born July 20, 1980 in Toledo, Ohio and grew up on the East Side. Tracy is survived by his father, Steven McNutt; children, Ashley Patrilla, Sebastian, Tracy Jr., and Danny McNutt; siblings, Angela Mercer, Carrie Smotherman (McNutt), Steve McNutt, and Daniel McNutt. Tracy was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Mercer. He will be missed by his family and friends dearly, but he will be back with his mother once again.

Tracy will be cremated with no visitation or burial service to follow. Celebration of life Church Service and Dinner will be held October 24, at 5:00 p.m. at the East Toledo Baptist Church on the corner of East Broadway and Navarre.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 19, 2019
