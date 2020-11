Or Copy this URL to Share

Tracy Lee Myrice



Tracy Lee Myrice, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away October 26th, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.



Tracy leaves behind wife, Jodi Myrice; sons, Tony and Greg Myrice; daughters, Caroline Howald, Cheryl (Andrew) Kaminski and Stephanie Conti; ex-wife, Deanne Myrice; 7 grandchildren; sisters; brothers; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Rose Myrice; 2 brothers; grandson, Logan; and cousin, Philip Myrice.





