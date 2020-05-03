Tracy M. Hammer
Tracy M. Hammer

Tracy M. Hammer, 50, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, due to Covid 19. Tracy was a graduate of Larc Lane School in 1992, from there she worked at Lott Industries and later at NOURE Adult Day Hab. Tracy has lived at the Northwest Ohio Developmental Center for the past 30 years.

Tracy is survived by her mother, Betty Johnson; brother, Todd (Kim) Hammer; nieces, Amy, Avery, Taylor and Ryleigh; nephew, Wyatt. Tracy is also survived by her aunt, Bonnie (Bob); uncle, Butch (Robbin); and cousins, Lisa, Carol, Scott, Michael E., Heather, Roman and Michael A. Tracy is also survived by her extended and loving NODC Family, her Lott Industries Family and her NOURE Family.

Tracy was preceded in death by her sister, Holly; grandparents, Beatrice and Edward Holley, Maxine and Ralph Hammer; her first father, Ralph Hammer and her second father, Al Johnson; also her uncle, Mike; her aunt, Jeannine and cousins, Amanda, Jill and Alicia. We take comfort in knowing Holly and Amanda were there to greet Tracy on the heavenly side.

Tracy should be remembered for the many barriers she helped break down in the Developmental Disabilities Community.

Due to the Corona virus private services have been held with burial at Forest Cemetery with assistance from the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)531-4424. In Honor of Tracy the family ask people to do an act of kindness to an individual with Developmental Disabilities, if able you can make donations in memory of Tracy to: Family and Friends, NODC, 1309 N. Westhaven Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43615.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
