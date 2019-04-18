|
|
Treva (Critzer) Myatt
Treva (Critzer) Myatt, 85, passed away April 9, 2019, in Simi Valley, California, surrounded by loving family. Treva was born on April 16, 1933, in Toledo and graduated from Libbey High School. She attended the University of Toledo later in life, studying the poetry and writing that she loved.
Missing her deeply are her three children, Shelley Rowe, Libby Honsberger McGrevey and John Honsberger; her grandchildren, Will Pritikin, Ashlee Fallandy, Ian McGrevey and Susan McGrevey; and her great-granddaughter, Izabel Fallandy. Treva is also missed by her four beloved sisters, Joyce Martin Miekis of Toledo, Bobbie Labriola of Beverly Hills, Michigan, Jackie Smith of Toledo and Nancy Seu of Orange County, California; along with a large extended family in the Toledo area. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gerald Honsberger from Perrysburg and Charles Myatt.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 18, 2019