Treva Nye Kahle
1921 - 2020
Treva Nye kahle On April 22, 2020 heaven got a new angel. Our feisty but loveable mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She passed away at Hickory Ridge Care Center in Temperance, MI. She was known to all as a fantastic homemaker who canned and froze the bounty from their vast vegetable garden. Whenever you visited you didn't go away hungry. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and always asked how they were. Treva was born on June 3, 1921 to Ludwig and Anna belle (Heser) Nye on a farm in Liberty Center, OH. She is the last survivor of 11 siblings. She married Worden Kahle on June 1, 1942 just days before he shipped out overseas to Africa during World War II. She was a strong and brave wife as he was captured as a prisoner of war for 2 1/2 years. Treva worked hard during those years and never gave up hope that he would return home. In 1954 they moved to Temperance, MI and she partnered with him to start the successful Kahle Builders, Inc. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2012. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Sandra Rooyakkers (Jeff Benner); loving grandchildren, Tracy (Rich) Benner, Bob (Debbie) Rooyakkers; great-grandchildren, Demi and Mia Rooyakkers, Kyle (Hannah) Benner, Kane Benner (Bailey), Megan and Andrea Senecal and Seirra Benner. A special thank you to the staff at Hickory Ridge for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Promedica Hospice. A private Funeral service will be held at Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. bedfordfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
Sandy,
Those of us from NT that were here (and still are here) when you here send you and your family our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers at the loss of your Mother.
Donna Freimark
Sandy,
We want to extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Randy worked for your parents when he got out of high school and has always had the utmost respect for both your mother and father. May God bless you during this most difficult time. Sending prayers and hugs.

Randy & Diane Harris
Sorry to here about the loss of your mother. My condolences go out to you. Sincerely, your friend always,Randy Besier- Norman Towers.
Randy Besier
Wish I could hold a candle to Treva...She and Wordens greatest generation lived their entire life for God, Family, Country..Hard working, straight shooting, with love and laughter! A life well lived! May they both rest eternally in each others arms, and in Gods.
The Family
