Trina Lee Phillips
1963 - 2020
Trina Lee Phillips

Trina Lee Phillips, age 57, of Toledo passed away at home on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born February 2, 1963 in Toledo, OH to Marion and Rosamarie (Herrick) Billings. Trina was employed for several years as a cashier at Rose's Department Store in Aiken, SC. She enjoyed being a homemaker, baking bread, and spending time with family and friends. Known for her happy disposition, she was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.

Trina is survived by her husband, Michael A. Phillips; daughter, Amanda (Harold) Monhollen; son, Jeremy Weott; 10 grandchildren; mother, Rosamarie; and brothers, Brian (Billy Jo), Marion Jr. (Julie), and Sean Billings. Her father, Marion preceded her in death.

Family and friends may gather on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Those attending are asked to wear face coverings and respect current safe-distancing guidelines. Committal will be private. Condolences may also be shared online at

www.sujkowski.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
