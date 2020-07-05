Trisha GetzTrisha "Trish" Getz, age 51 of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. Trish was born on March 3, 1969 and raised in Bowling Green by her parents Robert and Becky Getz.Trish is survived by her mother, Beverly of Bowling Green; sisters, Theresa (Kim) Long of Pemberville, Tamela (Kevin) Oberdick of Luckey, Tanya (Michael) Brown of Weston, Tina (Carl) Kale of Rudolph; brother, Timothy (Kimberly) Getz of Weston; and numerous nieces, nephews, as well as many great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert; brother, Robert Thomas Getz Jr.; grandparents, Vaine and Dorothy Leady, and Catherine Getz, as well as her beloved dog, Miss Molly.Trish graduated from Eastwood High School in 1987, then attended the Bowling Green State University and acquired a Bachelor's Degree in International Studies in 1991. She had worked for GSK as a Pharmaceutical Rep. Trish was a person of the people. When she entered a room, she took control. Her smile could make anyone feel elated, and her friends would tell you the same. She made sure she made time for each and every one of her friends, she loved them all dearly. She also made sure her family knew that they were cherished. She often questioned her nieces and nephews, "who's your favorite aunt?" They would respond with "you, Aunt Trish!" of course. Trish was also known for holding sleepovers for her nieces and nephews, where they could be "inappropriate" with belching and farting contests with her own handmade ribbon awards.She had an affinity for the outdoors. Her father and herself worked outside often in the woods and flower gardens. She adored her pumpkin patch and manning her own pumpkin stand when the season came around. She could skip around in flowers all day and be completely content. Her time outside was treasured whether she was tending to plants, fishing or boating on Lake Erie or traveling the world. She had traveled abroad to Norway with the Youth for Understanding Program during her Sophomore year in high school, and had recently gone to Brazil. She mentioned wanting to travel to Fiji soon as well. She was also a big fan of Notre Dame Football. She was never a fan until her dad took her to her first game, where her first question was "what's 3rd and 8?"The family wanted to be sure to send a big "THANK YOU" to Bridge Hospice for being so kind and caring to Trish during her time with them. She was courageous and strong in her battle, and always stayed positive. Her determination was inspiring and the staff supported her all the way. They took excellent care of her and Trish greatly appreciated everything they had done for her and for standing by her side.Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Trish's funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12 Noon at the funeral home with an hour of visitation before the funeral. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Any donations may be made to either Bridge Hospice, 1069 Klotz Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402, or the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402. The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the Getz Family. Online condolences may be left for the family at