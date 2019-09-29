|
|
Trisha Lynn Hamilton
The death of our child has been a most traumatic event. We now know to lose your child is to lose part of yourself. There can be no greater grief than the loss of a daughter so rich and vibrant of spirit. Our very soul and sinew gave us this special gift thirty-nine years ago. Trisha Lynn Hamilton came into this world on December 9, 1979. As she grew to a beautiful adult she formed a connection with the young and less fortunate, transcending both the religious and secular worlds for the rest of her life. When Trisha passed in her sleep on September 22, 2019, she left behind two families that will never forget: Lexington, South Carolina, and Northwest Ohio.
She became besotted with a community in South Carolina that cherished her education, her spirit and devotion to the school and to the religious community. Within eight years she made lasting impressions on both parents and students. The mother of one of her students reached out to us in a consoling way, but also to emphasize, "It is because of Trisha that my Abbie was able to make it through high school math." Another mother wrote, "Your ability to connect with your students and how you helped them realize their potential was priceless". The Meadow Glen Middle School family was so shaken by the tragedy they organized groups to reach out to the family and planned a school-wide special day honoring a "one of a kind leader, educator and friend." Her love for the community, and its people carried over beyond the classroom. Trisha devoted herself as a member of the Midtown Fellowship Church and her treasured Life Group. A memorial is being planned in South Carolina.
Trisha graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1998, and received her Bachelor of Arts at Eastern Michigan University before moving south to get her M.A. from Columbia College in South Carolina. Despite being a math teacher, Trisha was, by any standard, an eclectic learner and traveler. Some of her greatest moments came from the world of fine arts where she participated in band, flag corps, glee club and theater. Her more recent endeavor was loving the challenge of putting paint to canvas creating beautiful abstract designs. Her travel preferences were just as robust visiting Guatemala and Italy for an art rush. She also traveled with Campus Crusade for Christ to Honduras and various states. A great gift she possessed in dealing with so much devastation was her optimistic nature and sharp wit punctuated by an endearing sense of humor. We are comforted knowing Trisha loved us as much as we love her. Our lives will go on without her, but nothing will ever be the same.
Left to cherish her memory are Trisha's parents, Glen and Shirley Hamilton and siblings Kathy (Jim) Imbery, Deborah (Joe) Badger, Gregory (Rhonda) Hamilton and Monica (Billy) Balentyne; 10 nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles, numerous cousins and a host of friends and colleagues in both Ohio and South Carolina; special godmother, Miriam Patznick; and beloved rescue dog, Arbor. Preceded in death were her grandparents Alfred and Myrtle Hamilton of Roseville, MI and Pete and "Zip" Ernst of Fort Loramie, Ohio and several aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 South Coy Road on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 8:00pm. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Mark Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Road, Toledo, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00am. Expressions of sympathy in Trisha's name are asked to consider: Midtown Fellowship Church, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington, South Carolina 29072, Oregon Community Theater Art Scholarship, P.O. Box 167547, Oregon, Ohio 43616, orSouth of the Bully (Pit Bull Rescue) 3160 Highway 21, Suite 103 #40, Fort Mill, South Carolina 29715
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019