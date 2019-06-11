|
Troy A. Batdorf
Troy A. Batdorf, age 51, of Toledo, passed away on June 9, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1968 in Toledo. Troy worked as an electrician for Transtar Electric and was a member of the Local 8. He enjoyed working on engines, taking rides on his motorcycle, and listening to music in his own way.
Troy was preceded in death by his stepfather, Art Nerenberg. He will be dearly missed by his father, Gary Batdorf; mother, Pat Nerenberg; sister, Theresa Felix; fiancée, Amy Meyer; nephew, Greg McNeely; niece, Brittany Felix; stepsiblings, Kim Glover, Ann Johnson, Art, Randy and Eric Nerenberg; feline companions, Licorice and Nubs; and many dear friends.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m., with Funeral Services at 7:00 p.m., at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from June 11 to June 12, 2019