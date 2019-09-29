|
|
In Loving Memory of
Troy Champion Badyna
Sept 30, 1968-Jan 20, 2007
30 years ago we were blessed with our 3rd little angel. You were smart, fun, loving and a complete pleasure.
Unfortunately, that ended.
You left us with another
precious gift your daughter and your wife. We all miss you and love you and will never stop remembering what a pleasure and delight you were to everyone.
We love you and
will miss you forever,
Your Family & Friends
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Sept. 29, 2019