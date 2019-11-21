|
|
Mrs. Trudy Arlean Walker
Mrs. Walker, 68, passed Monday, November 18, 2019, in her home. She was a 1968 graduate of the Morrison R. Waite High School and was a technician for Ohio Bell 20 years prior to retirement. She is survived by husband, Thomas L. Walker, Jr.; daughters, Dorian Tennyson and Tommekia S. Walker; son, Anthony E. Walker; grandson, Dominique M. Walker and sister, Robbin Tennyson.
A Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Macedonia M. B. Church, 1501 S. Cove Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43606. where Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, preceded by a 9 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Clifford L. Mayes, Pastor.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019