C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Macedonia M. B. Church
1501 S. Cove Boulevard
Toledo, OH
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Macedonia M. B. Church
1501 S. Cove Boulevard
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Macedonia M. B. Church
1501 S. Cove Boulevard
Toledo, OH
Trudy Arlean Walker

Trudy Arlean Walker Obituary
Mrs. Trudy Arlean Walker

Mrs. Walker, 68, passed Monday, November 18, 2019, in her home. She was a 1968 graduate of the Morrison R. Waite High School and was a technician for Ohio Bell 20 years prior to retirement. She is survived by husband, Thomas L. Walker, Jr.; daughters, Dorian Tennyson and Tommekia S. Walker; son, Anthony E. Walker; grandson, Dominique M. Walker and sister, Robbin Tennyson.

A Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Macedonia M. B. Church, 1501 S. Cove Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43606. where Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, preceded by a 9 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Clifford L. Mayes, Pastor.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019
