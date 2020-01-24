Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Twyla J. Hill


1945 - 2020
Twyla J. Hill Obituary
Twyla J. Hill

Twyla J. Hill, 75, formerly of Walbridge, died January 23, 2020 at Manor Care of Perrysburg. She was born on January 7, 1945 to Thomas and Doris (Carson) Hill in Walbridge. She was a payroll clerk for 40 years with Brown Motor Sales, retiring in 2003. In her spare time she enjoyed working with the Toledo craft club.

Surviving are her nephew, Mike (Melissa) Buzza; niece, Julie (Jimmie) Duty; great-nieces, Amanda Duty, Caitlyn (Justin) Koser, and Rachel Duty; great-great-niece, Lillyian Koser; sister-in-law, Judy Hill, and brother-in-law Henry Buzza.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH. A funeral service to be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lake Twp. Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Parkinson Foundation or Lake Twp. Fire Dept. Station 1. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020
