Ty C. Beckmann
Ty Christopher Beckmann, age 39, of Acworth, Georgia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Cartersville Medical Center in Cartersville, Georgia. Ty attended St. Patrick School and Bryan High School, graduating in 1998. While in high school he was a member of the wrestling and football teams. Ty worked many jobs as a manager for Labor Ready in Jacksonville and Lake City, Florida and was promoted to office manager in Valdosta, Georgia. Most recently, he was an account manager for Campbell's , formerly Snyder-Lance. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan. Ty loved life and had a big heart, he would do anything for anyone. If anyone knew him well, they knew he loved cars- any and all kinds, baseball and University of Michigan football.
Ty was born on February 10, 1980. His parents, Todd and Shelley (Horvath) Beckmann, survive in Bryan. Ty is also survived by his children, Blake and Bailey Beckmann, of Woodstock, Georgia; sister, Kelly (Chris) Wehman, of Ringgold, Georgia and their children, Andrew and Lydia, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Louis and Ruth Beckmann and maternal grandparents, Stephen and Eleanor Horvath
Visitation for Ty C. Beckmann will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan and one hour at the church prior to his funeral mass on Monday. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father James Halleron officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery, near Bryan.
In lieu of flowers, Ty's family requests memorial donations be made to any Autism Center of your choice, of Georgia, the Williams County Humane Society, St. Patrick School or an organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 26, 2019