Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tyler Carr


1995 - 2019
Tyler Carr Obituary
Tyler Carr

Tyler "T-Dinero" Carr, 24, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 7, 1995 to Brian Carr and Thelma Smith. Tyler attended Waite High School and was a 3rd party seller of everything. He was very persuasive and could "sell ice in Alaska." Tyler enjoyed shooting ranges, collecting guns, music and video games, especially first person shooters like Call of Duty and Halo.

Tyler is survived by his mother, Thelma Smith; father, Brian Carr; sisters, Brittney and Samantha Carr; niece, Charlotte; grandmother, Vickie Carr; grandfather, Albert Smith; step sons, Gabriel and Abel Hammonds; several other aunts, uncles and cousins; and best friends, David "DJ" Zeller, Jesus "JB" Beremejo, Twan and numerous loving friends . He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Darlene Smith; uncles, Manuel and Victor Fonseca; and several other aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 12:00 until a sharing of memories at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be directed to Tyler's family for funeral expenses.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019
