Tyler Joseph Bridges
Tyler Joseph Bridges, 31, passed away on Friday, February 14th, 2020.
Tyler was born in Toledo, OH on January 15th, 1989. He grew up in Waterville OH, graduating from Anthony Wayne High School in 2007. Tyler has made Asheville, NC his home for the last five years and prior to that he lived in Charleston, SC for four years.
Tyler was the beloved son of Tommy and Rita Bridges. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Hannah Egan; his brothers, TJ (Diane), Michael (Lexi), and Alex; grandfathers John Barbo and Tom (Donna) Bridges; grandmother, Judy Gable. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him deeply.
Tyler was preceded in death by grandmother, Mary Barbo and grandfather, Dave Gable.
An avid music fan, Tyler could often be found playing his guitar and attending concerts of his favorite bands. He also loved to cook and made that his profession, running busy kitchens as the city of Asheville continued to grow. Outside of work, Tyler loved spending time with Hannah and their cat Peaches, trying the newest craft beers, and family beach vacations.
A celebration of Tyler's life has taken place in Asheville with all the friends whose lives he most profoundly touched.
The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, February 29th from 12 noon-3 p.m. at Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH 43566. The family has asked guests to dress casually, as Tyler would have wanted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manna Foodbank at https://donate.mannafoodbank.org/
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020